Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Kevin Church
Sandy Lane
Warwick, RI
Carol R. Lombardi Obituary
LOMBARDI, CAROL R.
77, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Anthony J. Lombardi for 60 years, and a daughter of the late Harold and Edith (Saucier) Allen. Loving mother of Donna M. Perrino (John), Robert R. Lombardi (Jo-Ann), John T. Lombardi (Melyssa), and the late Anthony J. Lombardi, Jr.; loving grandmother of Robert, Anthony, Gianni, and Kristylee; loving great-grandmother of Adriana, Aaliyah, and Isabella. She was the sister of Thomas Allen, Dianne Carlson, Linda Goodison, Denise Nickerson, and the late Jean Plante. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10 in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane, Warwick. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, (Rt. 5), Warwick. Visiting hours Tuesday, 4-7 PM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave. Information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019
