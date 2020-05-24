|
|
PLEMMONS, CAROL R. (HAGEN)
76, passed away on May 3, 2020 at Hope Hospice in Providence, RI. She was the beloved wife of Gerald T. Plemmons. Born and raised in Oakland, CA, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Doris (Bodilly) Hagen.
Besides her husband, Jerry, she is survived by their two children: Julie Pickel & her husband Jeff of Rock Hill, SC and Mike Plemmons & his wife Stephanie of Columbus, OH as well as their beloved cat, AshCat. "Mimi" leaves two loving granddaughters in South Carolina, Tracey and Katie. She was also the sister-in-law of Verona Owen of Walnut Creek, CA.
A former Worthy Advisor of the Oakland Assembly of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, she met Jerry, her future husband through Rainbow and DeMolay.
They were married 54 years ago and within days of their wedding they left to start their new life in Nairobi, Kenya, East Africa where they lived for two years. Carol led fundraising for the Kenya National Museum.
During their married life they have lived in Oakland and Walnut Creek, CA, East Greenwich and North Kingstown, RI as well as in Cleveland and Cincinnati, OH.
Carol worked in retail sales in a woman's clothing store The Added Touch in East Greenwich.
Carol devoted her life to service to others. She is a past president of the Harbor Ridge Homeowners Association. Her most enjoyable time has been with the Rainbow Girls serving as the Mother Advisor of the East Greenwich and South Kingstown Assemblies as well as Chairwoman of the Board of the South Kingstown Assembly. She also served as the Grand Deputy of Rhode Island Rainbow. As well as a member of West Bay Rainbow Alumnae and a member of The Order of Eastern Star.
Due to the restrictions of the current health crisis, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: , 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114 (www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org) or to Rhode Island Rainbow Girls Foundation, 41 White Oak Court, Wakefield, RI 02879.
Should family and friends desire to express condolences to Carol's family and share memories of her please visit carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020