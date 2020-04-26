Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home
200 Hawkins Street
Providence, RI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Carnevale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Rose Carnevale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Rose Carnevale Obituary
CARNEVALE, CAROL ROSE
71, of Providence passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born in Providence, she was the beloved daughter of the late Sebastian and Anna "Anne" (Cardente) Carnevale.
Carol was a secretary for the City of Providence for many years. She is survived by her loving brother and best friend Peter D. Carnevale with whom she resided. Visiting hours Monday, April 27th from 10-11 a.m. at the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins Street, Providence. Carol's funeral and burial will be private. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -