CARNEVALE, CAROL ROSE
71, of Providence passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born in Providence, she was the beloved daughter of the late Sebastian and Anna "Anne" (Cardente) Carnevale.
Carol was a secretary for the City of Providence for many years. She is survived by her loving brother and best friend Peter D. Carnevale with whom she resided. Visiting hours Monday, April 27th from 10-11 a.m. at the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins Street, Providence. Carol's funeral and burial will be private. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 26, 2020