VARONE, CAROLE A. (SMITH)
80, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Manor on Friday, November 8, 2019. She was the wife of the late Michael Varone. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Basil and Mary (Pettinato) Smith, and loving mother of the late Kimberly M. Varone.
She is survived by her beautiful loving daughter, Elise K. Barilla and her husband Peter Barilla, Jr. and his loving family; her twin sister, Sandra I. Allen; two nephews, Michael Allen, Rik Allen and his wife Shelley; and many additional nieces, nephews and cousins. She was blessed with many loyal and loving friends. Special thanks to Fr. Ed Nedder, her dear friend Marion Avarista, along with the caring staff at Saint Elizabeth Manor and HopeHealth Hospice.
Visitation will be held Wednesday Morning, November 13, 2019 from 8 – 9 a.m. in the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. George Maronite Catholic Church, 1493 Cranston St., Cranston. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carole's memory may be made to: St. Elizabeth Manor Philanthropy Department, 2364 Post Rd., Warwick, RI 02886. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019