FYANS, CAROLE ANN
Richard Fyans is saddened to announce the passing, on December 2, 2019, of his wife Carole, of Narragansett, at age 77, at home, surrounded by her entire family, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. In April, they would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary.
Born in Fall River, MA, Carole was the daughter of the late Ellen (Berg) and Edward Freeman. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters Kelly Bourgeois (Matthew) of North Kingstown, RI and Kathryn Hickey (James) of Scituate, MA, and son John Fyans (Marie) of Weddington, NC, as well as eight loving grandchildren; Caroline and Kathryn Bourgeois, Ellie, Declan, Rory and Finn Fyans and Teagan and Beckett Hickey, cousin Bradford Dowty of Tiverton, RI and brothers Edward Freeman of Utica, NY and John Freeman of Fall River, MA. Carole will also be missed by her comfort dog, Mango.
Carole worked as a telephone operator and was amazed by the change from a switch board to smart phones. She also worked as a jewelry consultant and travel agent. Hence, her love of travel with several family vacations to Europe, Hawaii, Asia and Egypt. She loved finding the roots of her grandparents in Sweden and Richard's in Ireland and Australia. She enjoyed spending the winter months in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico where they were frequently visited by their children and grandchildren.
The family would like to extend our special thanks and appreciation to Debra Gotthelf for the love and affectionate care she provided Carole during her greatest time of need, as well as the Narragansett Fire and Rescue Department for their rapid and courteous assistance and Hope Hospice for the comfort provided to Carole and her family.
A remembrance will be held at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield, on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11am to 1pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carole's memory to Gateway Center Drive, PO Box 1950, Clarksburg, MD 20871 would be greatly appreciated. For full obituary, guestbook and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019