MAHONEY, CAROLE D.
83 passed on Monday, July 6, 2020, in her own home in a serene and peaceful environment, with loved ones by her side. She was the beloved wife of Maurice "Pete" Mahoney for 59 years. Born in Portland, ME she was the daughter to her adoring late parents Sidney and Hilda Bennett and a younger sister to the late, Marilyn Cochran. Carole was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She is survived by her two daughters, Kim M. Johnson (late husband Robert), Pamela J. Urbach and her husband Michael. Two grandsons, Andrew Johnson, Nicholas Johnson and his wife Amber along with numerous nieces and nephews, surrogate grandchildren (including four legged ones) and a host of dear friends. Carole and Pete began their life together in RI and never looked back. Carole had a love for the sea and the beach which RI delivered in a spectacular way. They established roots and quickly became part of their community by joining Pilgrim Lutheran Church and buying a home close by so they both could be active in service. Carole sang in the choir and served on several committees, taught Sunday school, co-directed the children's choir, was a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader and assisted with years of fundraising for various causes. Besides being an active Mom, Carole worked in the insurance, medical and travel industry, along with being a bookkeeper. In addition, she had a well of creativity utilizing her talents by being a florist, caterer, master hostess and party planner for friends and family.
Carole truly loved all things fun and was always up for adventure! Ice skating, clamming, scouting for hidden treasures in plants and sea shells, the theater, operas, musicals, traveling near and far. Carole loved sunsets, ballroom dancing, singing, playing the piano, gourmet cooking, knitting, crafts, boating, cards, games, growing vegetables and flowers. Carole had a passionate heart, a love of life and was deeply committed to God, her beloved Pete, her daughters, family, dear friends and her pets. She will be remembered with love and gratitude. Due to the current health risk & safety regulations the family will be conducting a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carole's memory can be made to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com