Lemois, Carole J. (Lucas)
Carole Joan (Lucas) Lemois, 83, a lifelong resident of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care in Providence, RI.
She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Lionel Lemois.
Born in Pawtucket on November 6, 1936, she was a loving daughter of the late John M. and Bertha G. (King) Lucas.
Carole attended Our Lady of Fatima School of Nursing in North Providence and worked for many years as a nurse at Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket. Later, she received her truck driving certification and along with her husband, spent time as a long haul truck driver. She also was employed by McKenna Roofing as a secretary.
Carole was a friend of Bill W. for over 51 years. She was an avid reader, Mahjong player and played online card games for over 20 years. She also greatly enjoyed cooking and sharing meals with her family.
She is survived by her devoted children: Stephen Lemois and his wife Sharon, Patricia McKenna and her husband Patrick, Bruce Lemois and his wife Maria, and Daniel Lemois and his wife Michelle (Dallaire) Lemois. She also leaves her 14 cherished grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She was the dear sister of John Lucas and aunt to many nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Ruth Doyle.
A memorial service, to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend, will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 AM in Crossroads International Church, 1052 Newport Avenue, South Attleboro, MA.
A visitation will be held in the church, prior to the memorial service from 10-11 AM.
Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Carole's memory may be made to: McAuley Ministries, 622 Elmwood Avenue, Providence, RI 02907.
Arrangements entrusted to the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, North Attleboro, MA.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 4, 2019