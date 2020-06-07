DRIVER, CAROLE JEAN (FRANDSEN)
87, of Richmond, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. A memorial tribute to Carole Driver will be arranged later after travel and gathering become feasible again. Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
87, of Richmond, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. A memorial tribute to Carole Driver will be arranged later after travel and gathering become feasible again. Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.