DiBENEDETTO, CAROLINA (RICCI)
96, died Sunday at Roger Williams Hospital. For 59 years she was the cherished wife of the late Charles DiBenedetto.
She is survived by four children: Beverly Viens (husband Edward), Charlene MacKenzie, Dennis DiBenedetto (wife Deborah) and Alan DiBenedetto (wife Christine); one sister: Sister Jenny Ricci, CND; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian burial in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence Thursday, July 2 at 10 AM. Calling hours omitted. Entombment in St Ann's Cemetery Garden Mausoleum will be private.
Donations in her memory may be made to The Congregation of Notre Dame, 30 Highfield Road, Wilton, CT 06897 or to the Providence Animal Rescue League, 34 Elbow St., Providence, RI 02903 (parl.org). Please visit carpenterjenks.com to read her complete obituary and offer condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 1, 2020.