Carolina (Ricci) DiBenedetto
1923 - 2020
DiBENEDETTO, CAROLINA (RICCI)
96, died Sunday at Roger Williams Hospital. For 59 years she was the cherished wife of the late Charles DiBenedetto.
She is survived by four children: Beverly Viens (husband Edward), Charlene MacKenzie, Dennis DiBenedetto (wife Deborah) and Alan DiBenedetto (wife Christine); one sister: Sister Jenny Ricci, CND; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian burial in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence Thursday, July 2 at 10 AM. Calling hours omitted. Entombment in St Ann's Cemetery Garden Mausoleum will be private.
Donations in her memory may be made to The Congregation of Notre Dame, 30 Highfield Road, Wilton, CT 06897 or to the Providence Animal Rescue League, 34 Elbow St., Providence, RI 02903 (parl.org). Please visit carpenterjenks.com to read her complete obituary and offer condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 30, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Carolina, she was such a wonderful lady. I work at Cherry Hill and loved spending time with her.
Marilyn McNeil
Friend
