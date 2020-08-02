MARIOTTI, CAROLINA (PETRELLA)

95, of Smithfield, died on July 30, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Caesar G. Mariotti. Born in Italy, she was a daughter of the late Felice and Maria (Pirolli) Petrella.

Carolina came to this country in 1959, becoming a citizen shortly thereafter. She worked at Mine Safety Appliances until retiring. She was a longtime communicant of St. Michael Church, Smithfield. Carolina loved cooking, baking, and gardening, and most of all, being with her family.

She is survived by three children, Carol J. Sherboken of Smithfield, Maria A. Mariotti of Smithfield, and Roy A. Mariotti of Johnston, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, a sister, Evelina Petrella, three brothers in Italy, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 3rd from 8:30-9:30 in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Michael Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael Church Food Closet or Continuum Hospice, 1350 Division Rd., Suite 205, W. Warwick, RI 02893.



