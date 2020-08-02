1/1
Carolina (Petrella) Mariotti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARIOTTI, CAROLINA (PETRELLA)
95, of Smithfield, died on July 30, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Caesar G. Mariotti. Born in Italy, she was a daughter of the late Felice and Maria (Pirolli) Petrella.
Carolina came to this country in 1959, becoming a citizen shortly thereafter. She worked at Mine Safety Appliances until retiring. She was a longtime communicant of St. Michael Church, Smithfield. Carolina loved cooking, baking, and gardening, and most of all, being with her family.
She is survived by three children, Carol J. Sherboken of Smithfield, Maria A. Mariotti of Smithfield, and Roy A. Mariotti of Johnston, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, a sister, Evelina Petrella, three brothers in Italy, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 3rd from 8:30-9:30 in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Michael Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael Church Food Closet or Continuum Hospice, 1350 Division Rd., Suite 205, W. Warwick, RI 02893.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved