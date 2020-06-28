Caroline E. (Rafuse) Allen
ALLEN, CAROLINE E. (RAFUSE)
formerly of Lincoln, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was 89 years old and was married to the love of her life, Robert A. "Bob" Allen for 65 years and was the mother of Douglas H. Allen of Fayetteville, New York and formerly of Lincoln; and Lynne Davis of Riverside. For complete obituary, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Bellows-Falso Funeral Home
