To be announced at a later date
Private
To be announced at a later date
Caroline Walker Knowles Obituary
KNOWLES, CAROLINE WALKER
of Rehoboth, age 81, passed away on May 6, 2020.
Beloved wife of Jonathan R. Knowles. Much loved mother of Jonathan R. Knowles Jr. and wife Laura M. Briggs, Amelia K. Chafee and husband Mark H. Chafee, son-in-law William N. Clapp, and Sarah K. Eisenklam and husband David M. Eisenklam. She was preceded in death by her daughter Caroline K. Clapp and her sister Jane Coggan. Cherished grandmother of Amelia M. Chafee, Walker B. Chafee, Bernard K. Clapp, Caroline S. Clapp, Ainsley A. Clapp, Eleanor C. Eisenklam, Abigail W. Eisenklam and Jonathan D. Eisenklam. She was the aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews. Interment will be private and a service will be held at a later date. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to: St. Martin's Church, The Caroline "Callie" Knowles Clapp '89 Memorial Fund at Colby College, Bethany Home, the The Callie Knowles Clapp '85 Go Global Fund at Lincoln School, and/or the Rehoboth Garden Club.
Arrangements have been entrusted to J.H. WILLIAMS & CO. FUNERAL HOME. Complete obituary at www.jhwilliamsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 9, 2020
