Warren – Carolyn A. (Parent) Crowley, 76 of Warren died suddenly on Sunday July 5, 2020 surrounded by her family at Rhode Island Hospital, after a courageous battle with Leukemia.
She was the wife of the late Daniel M. Crowley, Jr.
Carolyn was born in Providence a daughter of the late Raymond and Elizabeth S. (Precious) Parent Sr.
Carolyn excelled at various jobs along her life's journey, but her most precious endeavor was caring for her family.
She was a Warren resident for most of her life, and was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Bay Church, where she was active as a CCD Teacher, Eucharistic Minister and involved in a variety of activities.
She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Carolyn also enjoyed bowling and dancing.
Mrs. Crowley is survived by her daughters Cindy Brigande and Jay Santos of Seekonk MA, Cathleen and Stephen Rizzini of Bristol, Cheryl Crowley and Mushahid Asadi of Tewksbury, MA. and Barbara Crowley and Steve Kuzenka.
She was the sister of Raymond Parent Jr. of Lincoln, RI., Elizabeth Smith of Ladson, SC, Mary Susan Guilmette of Warwick, RI. And her sister in law and caregiver Barbara Crowley of Bristol.
She was the grandmother of Alexander, Kailey, Michael and Sarah. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday July 14,2020 at 9:00 am from the SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in St. Mary of the Bay Church, 645 Main St. Warren .
Burial will follow in North Burial Ground,1181 Hope Street, Bristol.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours are Monday July 13,2020 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm.
Gifts in her memory may be made to the R.I. Cancer Society
, 931 Jefferson Blvd STE 3004, Warwick, RI 02886.www.wjsmithfh.com
.