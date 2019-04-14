Home

Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Carolyn Laskowski
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
65 Third St
East Greenwich, RI
Carolyn A. Laskowski


LASKOWSKI, CAROLYN A.
84, passed away April 9, 2019. She was the wife of the late Richard P. Laskowski. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Stanislawa (Sadocha) Skoczko.
Mrs. Laskowski had worked at Macy's before working as a Registered Nurse at the Worcester Company BIF, Kent County Hospital and Scalabrini Villa.
She is survived by son, Stephen R. Laskowski and his wife Darlene and their children, Stephen Laskowski and his wife Kaylin and Juliane and Christine Laskowski; son, Richard J. Laskowski and his children, Bethany Kretschmar and her husband Dan and Ryan Laskowski and daughter, Tracy A. Feinstein and her husband Alan and their children, Christopher and Hayley Lynch; great grandchildren, Sarah, Benjamin, Lilian, Grace, Jackson and Elorie and sister, Julia Bellantone.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 17th at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, East Greenwich. Calling hours: Tuesday, April 16th 5-7pm at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
