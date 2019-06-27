|
TEDESCHI, CAROLYN A., (MANSOUR)
86, of Warwick, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at RI Hospital.
She was the wife of the late Emiddio Tedeschi. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Vittorio (DiCarlo) Mansour.
Mrs. Tedeschi was an admissions clerk at the Eleanor Slater Hospital for twenty five years until retiring. She was an active communicant of Sacred Heart Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister and volunteered with the church feast.
She was the loving mother of the late Jeannette Tedeschi and survived by her loyal brother, Alexander Mansour of West Warwick; her dear sister-in-law, Mary Tedeschi of Warwick and several loving nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Mary Petrarca, Irene Coletta and Anthony Mansour and sister-in-law of the late Vincenza, Gemma and Louis Tedeschi. She loved her favorite dog, "Charlie".
Her niece and nephew Sandra and Larry Maker would like to thank all her exceptional caregivers from Rhode Island and Kent Hospitals, Scalabrini Villa, Brentwood Nursing Home and the extraordinary Brentwood By the Bay Assisted Living. Carolyn was blessed with many new and wonderful friends she met along her final journey.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 9:30 am from the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence St., West Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in Sacred Heart Church, 820 Providence St., West Warwick. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting hours Friday 4:00-7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions to Sacred Heart Church or Brentwood by the Bay Activities Department, 4040 Post Road, Warwick, RI 02886 in her memory would be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 27, 2019