ESPOSITO, CAROLYN ANN (FORAN)
83, of Cranston, died September 22, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Ernest John Esposito.
Carolyn is survived by her beloved children: David J. Esposito (Debra) of Warwick and Cheryl A. Aubin (Timothy) of Cranston; and a cherished grandson: Brian J. Esposito.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 9 AM from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Joseph Church, 854 Providence St., West Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 PM – 7 PM. Burial will take place in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 25, 2019