Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
854 Providence St.
West Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Esposito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Ann (Foran) Esposito

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Ann (Foran) Esposito Obituary
ESPOSITO, CAROLYN ANN (FORAN)
83, of Cranston, died September 22, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Ernest John Esposito.
Carolyn is survived by her beloved children: David J. Esposito (Debra) of Warwick and Cheryl A. Aubin (Timothy) of Cranston; and a cherished grandson: Brian J. Esposito.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 9 AM from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Joseph Church, 854 Providence St., West Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 PM – 7 PM. Burial will take place in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now