RANALDI, CAROLYN B. (PEZZA)
72, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Vincent Ranaldi, Jr. for 56 years. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Anthony L. and Antonetta (Etta) Pezza.
Besides her husband, Carolyn is survived by her son Marc Anthony Ranaldi and his wife Beth, and two grandchildren, Aiden Vincent Ranaldi and Elise Olivia Ranaldi. She was the sister of Vincent Pezza, wife Barbara, Anthony Pezza, wife Vivian, Ann Carlone and Theresa Prata, husband Louis. She is also survived by her loving nieces, nephews and Godchildren.
Carolyn was the owner and operator of Little Angels Academy, she was extremely devoted to her family and friends, loved her Academy and the community she built around it. She will be deeply missed by all who love her.
Calling hours are this Friday 11/6 from 4-7 p.m. at "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home, 600 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston. Social distancing will be observed, masks must be worn. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Ave. Johnston, RI 02919. Burial will be private. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TX 38105. Please share condolences and memories at WoodlawnGattone.com