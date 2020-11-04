1/1
Carolyn B. (Pezza) Ranaldi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RANALDI, CAROLYN B. (PEZZA)
72, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Vincent Ranaldi, Jr. for 56 years. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Anthony L. and Antonetta (Etta) Pezza.
Besides her husband, Carolyn is survived by her son Marc Anthony Ranaldi and his wife Beth, and two grandchildren, Aiden Vincent Ranaldi and Elise Olivia Ranaldi. She was the sister of Vincent Pezza, wife Barbara, Anthony Pezza, wife Vivian, Ann Carlone and Theresa Prata, husband Louis. She is also survived by her loving nieces, nephews and Godchildren.
Carolyn was the owner and operator of Little Angels Academy, she was extremely devoted to her family and friends, loved her Academy and the community she built around it. She will be deeply missed by all who love her.
Calling hours are this Friday 11/6 from 4-7 p.m. at "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home, 600 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston. Social distancing will be observed, masks must be worn. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Ave. Johnston, RI 02919. Burial will be private. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TX 38105. Please share condolences and memories at WoodlawnGattone.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Rocco Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved