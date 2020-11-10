DiPIPPO, CAROLYN C. (CARRIER)
79, of Pepin St., West Warwick, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife for 59 years of Robert V. DiPippo. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Madeline (Meloni) Carrier.
Besides her husband Robert, Carolyn was the devoted mother of Michael DiPippo and David DiPippo, both of West Warwick and Susan Lamarre (Gerard "Jerry") of Cranston; adored and cherished grandmother of Matthew and Marissa Lamarre; and dear sister of Marie (Ronald) Gruttadauria of Johnston.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 12th at 10 a.m. in SS. John and James Church, 20 Washington St., West Warwick, (social distancing and masks required). Burial will be private and visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Michael J. Fox Foundation, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777.
