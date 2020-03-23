Home

Carolyn E. (Pratt) Dalton RN


1941 - 2020
Carolyn E. (Pratt) Dalton RN Obituary
DALTON, CAROLYN E. (PRATT), RN,
,78 of Warwick, died peacefully at home On March 21, 2020, Carolyn was the loving wife of the late Daniel J. Dalton III. Born in Warwick, the daughter of Edwin K. and Martha Taylor Pratt. She is survived by her children, Cathy, David, and Joseph Duquette; and Cynthia Boehm. She was the sister of William and Donald Pratt; Linda Ruscio; and the late Edwin, Robert and David Pratt. Funeral will be private with a Celebration of Life service to be scheduled at a future date. For complete obituary, go to www.jwsfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 23, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
