Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
8:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Church
381 School Street
North Kingstown, RI
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Carolyn F. (Fratantuono) McDonough

Carolyn F. (Fratantuono) McDonough Obituary
McDONOUGH, CAROLYN F. (Fratantuono)
of North Kingstown, died peacefully at home in her husband's arms on Thursday, June 6 surrounded by her loving family. She fought a courageour battle with glioblastoma brain cancer (GBM) for over seven years under the constant care and devotion of her dedicated husband, Peter.
She was his best friend and loving wife for over 44 years and the mother of her beloved son, Eric Peter McDonough, his wife, Jessica and grandmother of her precious grandson, John Harry.
Born in Providence, she was the cherished daughter of the late Dominick and Mary (Loffredo) Fratantuono.
Carolyn worked for Verizon as an Executive Secretary for over 38 years and retired in 1995. She was a communicant, wedding coordinator, member of the choir and lector at St. Frances de Sales Church, a social greeter for PPAC for many years, loyal to her friends and classmates from St. Teresa High School and worked for Bishop Hendricken High School for over 14 years as a secretary until her illness in 2013.
She was the beloved sister of Mary Ann Valente, Roberta Klodt, Sandra Fratantuono and Thomas A. (Anna) Fratantuono, Sr. and sister-in-law of John McDonough and Emily (Milton) Souza. She was a loving, thoughtful and very generous person to her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many close friends and relatives. Her wonderful spirit and beautiful smile will be sadly missed by all who had the privilege to know her.
Her funeral will be held Thursday at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Francis de Sales Church 381 School Street, North Kingstown. Interment will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING hours Wednesday 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Dana-Faber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For online condolences visit www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal from June 11 to June 12, 2019
