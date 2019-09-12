The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn J. Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn J. Cook Obituary
COOK, CAROLYN J.
76, of Bay Spring Avenue, Barrington, died peacefully on September 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of George Cook.
Besides her husband of 38 years, she is survived by two daughters, Deborah A. Bellamy Goslin and her wife Allyson of Cranston and Lori A. Heald and her husband Thomas of Kingston; a son, Mark E. Bellamy and his wife Dawn of Warwick; a step-son, David Cook and his wife Dawn of Barrington, 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and her devoted dog, Missy. She was the sister of the late Cheryl Mendes.
Her funeral service will be held on Saturday September 14, 2019 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 9 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday 5-8 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W.R. Watson Funeral Home
Download Now