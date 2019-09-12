|
|
COOK, CAROLYN J.
76, of Bay Spring Avenue, Barrington, died peacefully on September 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of George Cook.
Besides her husband of 38 years, she is survived by two daughters, Deborah A. Bellamy Goslin and her wife Allyson of Cranston and Lori A. Heald and her husband Thomas of Kingston; a son, Mark E. Bellamy and his wife Dawn of Warwick; a step-son, David Cook and his wife Dawn of Barrington, 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and her devoted dog, Missy. She was the sister of the late Cheryl Mendes.
Her funeral service will be held on Saturday September 14, 2019 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 9 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday 5-8 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 12, 2019