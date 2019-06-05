DALY, CAROLYN J. (ZABATTA)

84, A loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend went to heaven on Monday, June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Daly. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Clara (Amitrano) Zabatta.

Carolyn worked as a legal secretary for the former Governor Notte and R.I. Legal Services for 30 years before her retirement. She was loved by all and leaves a rich legacy of love and kindness. What meant most to her was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, and cooking Sunday dinners.

She is survived by her loving children, Robert W. Daly and his wife Joy of North Kingstown, and Donna M. Travaglini and her husband Paul of East Boston, MA; cherished grandchildren Alaina Travaglini Coppola and her husband Robert, Paul Travaglini and his wife Kayla, Dacia Rose Daly, Alyssa Carolyn Daly and her fiancé Austin Brown, Kayla Rae Daly, Robert Anthony Daly, and great granddaughter Francesca Coppola; dear siblings Frank Zabatta and his wife Liz, Patricia Ricci and her husband Joseph, Rebecca Ruscito and her companion Walter Jarosz, and the late Joseph Zabatta. She was the sister-in-law of the late Raymond Ruscito. She also leaves many loving nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. VISITING HOURS are Friday morning 9 - 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 1 Capitol Hill, Providence, RI 02908.

