McHUGH, CAROLYN JEAN (BOTTELLA)
80, of Cranston, a homemaker, passed March 8, 2019 at Kent Hospital. She was the beloved wife of James W. McHugh, Jr.
Carolyn is also survived by two loving children: Kathleen A. Obrien (Shawn) of Warwick and James W. McHugh, III (Steve Leary) of Minnesota; six siblings; and two cherished grandchildren.
Her Funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 9 AM from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 596 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. Visiting hours on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4 PM – 7 PM in the funeral home. Burial will follow in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Complete obituary: www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2019