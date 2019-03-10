Home

Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
596 Jefferson Blvd
Warwick, RI
View Map
Carolyn Jean (Bottella) McHugh

Carolyn Jean (Bottella) McHugh Obituary
McHUGH, CAROLYN JEAN (BOTTELLA)
80, of Cranston, a homemaker, passed March 8, 2019 at Kent Hospital. She was the beloved wife of James W. McHugh, Jr.
Carolyn is also survived by two loving children: Kathleen A. Obrien (Shawn) of Warwick and James W. McHugh, III (Steve Leary) of Minnesota; six siblings; and two cherished grandchildren.
Her Funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 9 AM from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 596 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. Visiting hours on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4 PM – 7 PM in the funeral home. Burial will follow in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Complete obituary: www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
