Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Warren, RI 02885
(401) 245-6818
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Lehman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn (Tucker) Lehman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn (Tucker) Lehman Obituary
LEHMAN, Carolyn (Tucker)
age 81, of Warren and formerly Ventura, California, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Grandview Center in Cumberland. She was the wife of the late Christopher Lehman.
Born in Hartford, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Irene (Rose) Tucker.
Carolyn enjoyed going for walks, frequenting garage sales and was a member of the local Welcome Wagon.
Survivors include: two sons, Bradford Lehman and his wife Susan of Warren and Brian Lehman of Swansea, Massachusetts; one granddaughter, Jordan M. Lehman of Burbank, California and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral and burial will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home, Warren.
For tributes, www.wilbur-romano.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
Download Now