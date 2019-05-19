|
LEHMAN, Carolyn (Tucker)
age 81, of Warren and formerly Ventura, California, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Grandview Center in Cumberland. She was the wife of the late Christopher Lehman.
Born in Hartford, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Irene (Rose) Tucker.
Carolyn enjoyed going for walks, frequenting garage sales and was a member of the local Welcome Wagon.
Survivors include: two sons, Bradford Lehman and his wife Susan of Warren and Brian Lehman of Swansea, Massachusetts; one granddaughter, Jordan M. Lehman of Burbank, California and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral and burial will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home, Warren.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 19, 2019