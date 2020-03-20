|
|
GILL, CAROLYN, M. (KENNY)
75, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late William F. and Irene L. (Hall) Kenny. Carolyn was an elementary school teacher for the North Kingstown School Department for many years before retiring and was an avid reader. She is survived by her sons, Andrew Gill and his wife Christina and Todd Gill; sister, Betty Larmie and her husband Walter; brother, Jim Kenny and his wife Robbin and four grandchildren, Aiden, Liam, Hannah and Olivia Gill. Due to the State of Rhode Island's restrictions on public gatherings her funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Narragansett Fire Department, EMS Division, 40 Caswell St., Narragansett, RI 02882. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 20, 2020