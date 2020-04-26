|
MATTERA, CAROLYN M.
82, of Concord Street, Greenville, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Stillwater Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenville. She was the wife of Vincent A. Mattera. They had been married for 60 years.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late William and Angela (Pezzi) Iannazzi. She had lived in Greenville since 1965. Carolyn was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was artistic, creative, and enjoyed crafts and cooking. Through these passions she shared, taught and passed down beautiful memories and traditions for her family for future generations.
Carolyn was an auxiliary member of the Smithfield Raiders and Redskins youth football league, a member of the Smithfield High School Booster Club, and a volunteer at St. Phillip Church and School. She was an avid New England Patriots Fan.
Mrs. Mattera had worked as a hairdresser and also worked for 10 years for the State of Rhode Island Court System and the General Treasurer's office, and as a secretary at John Hancock Insurance Company.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her children: Joseph V. Mattera, Ret. CPT GPD, of Burrillville and Roseann Mattera Mandarini of Greenville, her grandchildren: Corinne Mattera Gelinas, Daniel Mattera, Nicole and Giovanna Mandarini, a sister Dolores Mazzuchelli of North Providence and her lifetime special friend, MaryLou St. Jean.
Her funeral was private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 26, 2020