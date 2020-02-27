Home

Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Epiphany
1336 Pawtucket Ave.
Rumford, RI
Carolyn P. (Littlejohn) DeOliveira

Carolyn P. (Littlejohn) DeOliveira Obituary
DeOLIVEIRA, CAROLYN P. (LITTLEJOHN)
61, of Pawtucket, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife for 32 years of Frank DeOliveira.
Born in Weymouth, MA, she was a daughter of Gloria (Thrower) Littlejohn and the late Thomas Littlejohn. Mrs. DeOliveira worked as the lead in the kitchen at Nathaniel Greene School for over 20 years.
Besides her husband Frank, she is survived by her six loving children, Kerri Tracy of Cranston, Jennifer Morton of Danielson, CT, Christin Janke of Warren, Heather DeOliveira of Johnston, Sean DeOliveira of Manchester, NH, and Kevin DeOliveira of Pawtucket; twelve cherished grandchildren and one great granddaughter; and three caring sisters, Bonnie Howland of Hawaii, Karin Recupero of Florida and Holly Fisher of MA.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Requiem Eucharist at 10AM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Church of the Epiphany, 1336 Pawtucket Ave., Rumford. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Burial will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Bellows Funeral Chapel, Lincoln. For directions and guestbook, visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2020
