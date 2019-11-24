|
|
Kelly, Catharine E.,
80, of Cranston, died Thursday, at Roger Williams Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward J. Kelly.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Mary (O'Donnell) Connors.
Catharine worked in retail operations for most of her life. She and Ed met while working at Union Equipment, and later they owned and operated the family business, P & K Novelty. Catharine worked at the old RI Auditorium on North Main Street, she then went on to work at the Dunkin Donuts Center for over 30 years before retiring.
She leaves a son Michael J. Kelly and his long time girlfriend Ellen Hanley, two daughters, Karen A. Kelly and Kim M. Sarenson and her husband Michael, a brother, Patrick Connors and his wife Cathy, a sister, Sheila Connors, a grandson Matthew Sarenson, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends that called her "Nana Kate". She was the sister of the late John Connors, Mary Maynard, Margaret Bracken, Nora Mosco, and Ellen Bingham.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday at 8:45 am from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road (Rt. 117) Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Saint Mark Church, 15 Garden Court, Cranston. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Visiting hours Tuesday 4:00 - 8:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to School Sisters of Notre Dame Development Office 345 Belden Road, Wilton, CT 06897 in her memory would be appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 24, 2019