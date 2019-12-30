|
McKenna, Catherine "Kay" (McCormick) A,
McKenna, Catherine "Kay", A. (McCormick) 98 of East Greenwich, passed away peacefully, early Saturday morning, December 28, 2019. Her five children bestowed their final goodbyes on Friday evening. She was the beloved wife of the late George V. McKenna for the past 70 years.
Catherine "Kay" enjoyed a lifetime of happiness with her husband, her five children, fourteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren along with many years in business with her husband at Morrison's Paint & Wallpaper and subsequently The Paint Shoppes.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Ellen (McCaffrey) McCormick. She is predeceased by her siblings Rose Mitchell, Sr. Mary Ignatius McCormick, O.P., Bernard McCormick, Helen McCormick and John McCormick.
She is survived by her children, George (Claudia) McKenna, Mary (Al) Behbehani, John (Joanne) McKenna, Catherine (Patrick) Hanrahan and Buddy McKenna.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:30 am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial services will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. For online condolences please see, www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 30, 2019