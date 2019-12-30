Home

POWERED BY

Services
Our Lady Of Mercy Rectory
65 3rd St
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-4968
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
65 Third St
East Greenwich, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine McKenna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine A "Kay" (McCormick) McKenna


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine A "Kay" (McCormick) McKenna Obituary
McKenna, Catherine "Kay" (McCormick) A,
McKenna, Catherine "Kay", A. (McCormick) 98 of East Greenwich, passed away peacefully, early Saturday morning, December 28, 2019. Her five children bestowed their final goodbyes on Friday evening. She was the beloved wife of the late George V. McKenna for the past 70 years.
Catherine "Kay" enjoyed a lifetime of happiness with her husband, her five children, fourteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren along with many years in business with her husband at Morrison's Paint & Wallpaper and subsequently The Paint Shoppes.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Ellen (McCaffrey) McCormick. She is predeceased by her siblings Rose Mitchell, Sr. Mary Ignatius McCormick, O.P., Bernard McCormick, Helen McCormick and John McCormick.
She is survived by her children, George (Claudia) McKenna, Mary (Al) Behbehani, John (Joanne) McKenna, Catherine (Patrick) Hanrahan and Buddy McKenna.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:30 am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial services will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. For online condolences please see, www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -