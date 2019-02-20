The Providence Journal Obituaries
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:15 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
Providence, RI
View Map
Catherine A. (DeSimone) Rotella

Catherine A. (DeSimone) Rotella Obituary
Rotella, Catherine A. (DeSimone)
86 of Providence, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent A. Rotella. Beloved mother of Joanne (Rotella) Coppotelli, Frances A. Campanella and the late Catherine A. Barletta. Her funeral is Friday at 10:15 a.m. from 'WOODLAWN' Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Church , Providence. Visitation Friday Morning from 8 to 10:15 a.m. Please omit flowers. For full obituary please visit www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
