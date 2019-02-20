|
|
Rotella, Catherine A. (DeSimone)
86 of Providence, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent A. Rotella. Beloved mother of Joanne (Rotella) Coppotelli, Frances A. Campanella and the late Catherine A. Barletta. Her funeral is Friday at 10:15 a.m. from 'WOODLAWN' Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Church , Providence. Visitation Friday Morning from 8 to 10:15 a.m. Please omit flowers. For full obituary please visit www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2019