Catherine (McDermott) Amiss
AMISS, Catherine (McDermott)
92 of Bristol, RI, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 23. She was the loving wife of the late Robert T. Amiss. For full obituary and to leave a note of condolence, www.wilbur-romano.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 29, 2020.
June 26, 2020
May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
June 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
