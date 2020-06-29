AMISS, Catherine (McDermott)
92 of Bristol, RI, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 23. She was the loving wife of the late Robert T. Amiss. For full obituary and to leave a note of condolence, www.wilbur-romano.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 29, 2020.