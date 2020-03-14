|
EIGHTH BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN 1933 - 2013 CATHERINE R. BOTELHO Your birthday has arrived Your eighth away from home. We send you love and kisses So you won't celebrate alone. Although we cannot see you, We know you're always there Looking after all of us With your tender love and care. So please God, if you're listening, Don't leave her on her own, For today is her birthday And we wish she could be home. If roses grow in heaven, God please pick a bunch for me and place them in her arms with love to her from me. Love Always, Joey...xxxooo Children Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 14, 2020