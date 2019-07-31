Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
1929 Mt. Pleasant Ave
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Cabana
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine "Kay" (Giannini) Cabana

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine "Kay" (Giannini) Cabana Obituary
CABANA, CATHERINE "KAY" (GIANNINI)
97, of North Providence, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Golden Crest Nursing Center. She was the wife of the late Raymond A. Cabana, to whom she was married for 48 years. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late William and Carmina (Morelli) Giannini.
Catherine, known to her friends as Kay, was a graduate of Saint Joseph School and East High School in Pawtucket. She was active in competitive athletics excelling in basketball and track and field. She was an avid figure skater and bowler.
She began her working career as a machine operator at Collyer Insulated Wire during the war years, later moving to Royal Electric. She retired in 1990 from R. N. Koch Inc. jewelry manufacturers after 25 years of service.
Kay volunteered with a variety of charitable organizations. She served as a member and officer of the Holy Rosary Society of St. Joseph's Church in Pawtucket. She was active in the St Raphael Academy Ladies Auxiliary both as a member and officer. After retirement, Kay was involved in a number of activities at St. Augustine Church serving for over 20 years as a member of the Altar Guild. She was a member of Manton Seniors and an active participant in their senior bowling league.
She is survived by her son, Michael Cabana and his wife Gail Husch. She was the sister of the late Joseph, Bernard, Charles and Paul Giannini, and her twin sister Rose Giannini.
Because of Catherine's lifelong commitment to children in need the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Catherine's name to Children's Friend and Services, 153 Summer Street Providence RI, 02903, or Meeting Street School, 1000 Eddy Street, Providence RI. 02905.
Visiting hours will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 9-10AM at Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM in St. Augustine Church, 1929 Mt. Pleasant Ave, Providence. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maceroni Funeral Home
Download Now