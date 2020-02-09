|
|
|
CARD OF THANKS Catherine "Kay" D'Acchioli Cosmo D'Acchioli The family of Catherine "Kay" D'Acchioli (deceased December 21, 2019) and Cosmo V. D'Acchioli (deceased January 14, 2020) wishes to express their deep appreciation to all who offered us comfort in our time of sorrow. The family especially appreciates the numerous notes of sympathy, spiritual remembrances, and generous charitable donations made in memory of Cosmo and Kay. Special appreciation goes to the friendly and attentive staff/administrators at Anchor Bay at Pocasset and to the medical staff at Crystal Lake Rehabilitation (Pascoag, RI) and Cherry Hill Manor (Johnston, RI). We feel a special debt of gratitude to the Mancini family whose trust and generosity toward the D'Acchioli family over many decades made it possible for Cosmo and Kay to live their final years in peace and comfort.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 9, 2020