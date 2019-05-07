The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew's Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Ehrhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine (Insana) Ehrhardt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Catherine (Insana) Ehrhardt Obituary
EHRHARDT, CATHERINE (INSANA)
99, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Riverview Health in Coventry. She was the beloved wife of the late James F. Ehrhardt. Born in Bristol, RI she was a daughter of the late Peter and Maria (Giordano) Insana.
She is survived by her children, Maureen Morton and her husband Lee of East Greenwich, and James R. Ehrhardt and his wife Carole of West Warwick. Catherine was the beloved grandmother of 5, great grandmother of 10 and great-great grandmother of 1. Catherine was predeceased by six brothers and sisters. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Matthew's Church, Cranston at 11:00 a.m. VISITING HOURS are THURSDAY MORNING from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now