EHRHARDT, CATHERINE (INSANA)

99, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Riverview Health in Coventry. She was the beloved wife of the late James F. Ehrhardt. Born in Bristol, RI she was a daughter of the late Peter and Maria (Giordano) Insana.

She is survived by her children, Maureen Morton and her husband Lee of East Greenwich, and James R. Ehrhardt and his wife Carole of West Warwick. Catherine was the beloved grandmother of 5, great grandmother of 10 and great-great grandmother of 1. Catherine was predeceased by six brothers and sisters. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be held from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Matthew's Church, Cranston at 11:00 a.m. VISITING HOURS are THURSDAY MORNING from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on May 7, 2019