ETHIER, CATHERINE "KAY" (VILLELLA)
92, passed into eternal life on February 13, 2020. She was the wife of the late Gilbert L. Ethier.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Tamburrino) Villella.
She was the mother of Karen Maurano and husband Steven of Cranston, Stephen M. Ethier and wife Linda of Glocester and the late Gilbert F. Ethier; grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 5. She was also the sister of Michael and Frank Villella and Maria Gardiner.
Visitation will be held Sunday, 4-7 PM with a funeral on Monday at 8:45 AM from the PONTARELLI-MARINO HOME, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Catherine's memory to the Hope Alzheimer Center, 25 Brayton Avenue, Cranston, RI 02920.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 15, 2020