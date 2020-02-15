Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
8:45 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
237 Garden Hills Drive
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Ethier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine "Kay" (Villella) Ethier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine "Kay" (Villella) Ethier Obituary
ETHIER, CATHERINE "KAY" (VILLELLA)
92, passed into eternal life on February 13, 2020. She was the wife of the late Gilbert L. Ethier.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Tamburrino) Villella.
She was the mother of Karen Maurano and husband Steven of Cranston, Stephen M. Ethier and wife Linda of Glocester and the late Gilbert F. Ethier; grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 5. She was also the sister of Michael and Frank Villella and Maria Gardiner.
Visitation will be held Sunday, 4-7 PM with a funeral on Monday at 8:45 AM from the PONTARELLI-MARINO HOME, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Catherine's memory to the Hope Alzheimer Center, 25 Brayton Avenue, Cranston, RI 02920.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -