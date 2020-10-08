1/1
Catherine F. (Bruce) O'Reilly
O'Reilly, Catherine F. (Bruce)
"Kitty", 94, passed October 4th
at Grandview Nursing Home, Cumberland, RI. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Gerard M. O'Reilly of Cumberland, RI; her children Marsha Pisaturo and her husband Vincent of Narragansett; Dennis and his wife Maureen of Lincoln. She was pre-deceased by her daughter, Patti Ann.
A private service will be held at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Avenue, Lincoln. For additional information please visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
