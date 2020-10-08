O'Reilly, Catherine F. (Bruce)
"Kitty", 94, passed October 4th
at Grandview Nursing Home, Cumberland, RI. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Gerard M. O'Reilly of Cumberland, RI; her children Marsha Pisaturo and her husband Vincent of Narragansett; Dennis and his wife Maureen of Lincoln. She was pre-deceased by her daughter, Patti Ann.
A private service will be held at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Avenue, Lincoln. For additional information please visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com