FACENTE, CATHERINE (DIMARTINO)
82 of North Kingstown, RI entered into heaven on Monday, February 24, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Born in Warwick, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Filomena (DiCarlo) DiMartino and the wife of the late Ernest Facente. She is survived by a son Bruce Facente of North Kingstown, RI. She was the sister of the late Angela Bruno, Flora Desrocher, Mary Sykes, Fiore, Louis, Domenic, Edward Sr., and John M. DiMartino. She was the aunt of 5 nieces, 10 nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
Catherine worked for the town of West Warwick for 20 years and later in the office of Edward J. DiMartino Sr.
Catherine's family would like to thank her goddaughter Lisa Bruno, Deborah Gellman, Maryellen DiMartino, Raymond and Janet Facente, Cassandra Horan and Danielle Yoder RN for their loving help with her needs and care.
The family would also like to thank Mark Turshen, MD of Direct Doctors, Inc. of East Greenwich, RI for his exceptional in-home care over the last two years. He helped Catherine come off hospice care in 2018 and made it possible for her to live another two years in her home.
The family would also like to thank Hope Health (Hospice and Palliative Care) of Providence, RI for outstanding care on two separate occasions first in 2018 and again this year. They are the absolute gold standard in home health care. Catherine and her family were lucky to have their team of RNs and CNAs care for her in her own home. It takes a special, compassionate person to provide the service and attention they gave Catherine over the last two years.
Her funeral will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to Hope Health 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 26, 2020