Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
For more information about
Catherine Facente
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Facente
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine (Dimartino) Facente


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine (Dimartino) Facente Obituary
FACENTE, CATHERINE (DIMARTINO)
82 of North Kingstown, RI entered into heaven on Monday, February 24, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Born in Warwick, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Filomena (DiCarlo) DiMartino and the wife of the late Ernest Facente. She is survived by a son Bruce Facente of North Kingstown, RI. She was the sister of the late Angela Bruno, Flora Desrocher, Mary Sykes, Fiore, Louis, Domenic, Edward Sr., and John M. DiMartino. She was the aunt of 5 nieces, 10 nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
Catherine worked for the town of West Warwick for 20 years and later in the office of Edward J. DiMartino Sr.
Catherine's family would like to thank her goddaughter Lisa Bruno, Deborah Gellman, Maryellen DiMartino, Raymond and Janet Facente, Cassandra Horan and Danielle Yoder RN for their loving help with her needs and care.
The family would also like to thank Mark Turshen, MD of Direct Doctors, Inc. of East Greenwich, RI for his exceptional in-home care over the last two years. He helped Catherine come off hospice care in 2018 and made it possible for her to live another two years in her home.
The family would also like to thank Hope Health (Hospice and Palliative Care) of Providence, RI for outstanding care on two separate occasions first in 2018 and again this year. They are the absolute gold standard in home health care. Catherine and her family were lucky to have their team of RNs and CNAs care for her in her own home. It takes a special, compassionate person to provide the service and attention they gave Catherine over the last two years.
Her funeral will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to Hope Health 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -