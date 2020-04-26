|
|
FOLAN, CATHERINE "KAY"
Catherine E. (Gibbons) Folan formerly of Pawtucket passed into eternal life on April 23, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late James J. Folan.
Kay was born in Boston, Massachusetts the daughter of the late Francis J. Gibbons and Eva (Alexander) Gibbons. She was employed by the Pawtucket School Department for over 30 years.
Kay is survived by her children; Francis W. Folan and his wife Carol of Pawtucket, Michael Folan and his wife Peggy of Alton, New Hampshire and Thomas Folan and his wife Kristine of Gorham, Maine. Catherine had six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
There will be a private graveside funeral service for Catherine on May 4th in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery, Pawtucket. www.manningheffern.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 26, 2020