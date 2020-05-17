|
Smith, Catherine J.
April 10, 1923-May 6, 2020
Catherine Johnson Smith, 97, of Warrensville Heights, Ohio, formerly of Providence RI and Warrenton North Carolina, died peacefully and entered the shalom of eternity on May 6, 2020. Catherine, a teacher and mentor in her soul, was selected to be Rhode Island's 1980 Teacher of the Year. Catherine, best known as "CJ" is survived by her son, Boyd Wilton Smith III of Merrimack, NH and daughters Orinda HawkinsBrinkley, Columbus, Oh and LaVerne Jolly of Warrensville Heights, Oh and 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Catherine was born in Rocky Mount, North Carolina April 10, 1923. She attended Booker T. Washington HS and Bennett College, Greensboro N C. After completion of her degree Catherine began her career at Warren County Training School where she taught French, Biology and coached Girls basketball. In 1969 she was recruited by Providence Schools as part of the national effort to bring more teachers of color to urban school districts. Her impact and success as a teacher and Guidance Counsellor, first in middle schools. Eventually both Catherine and School Board found her niche at Classical High School and her impact was immediate. Her ability to connect with students, inspire and then help them realize their dreams became widely known and admired. In 1980 she was recognized as RI Teacher of the Year by Governor J. Joseph Garrahy. CJ's greatest legacy survives in the legions of good citizens, doctors, lawyers, scientists and yes, teachers of all backgrounds for whom she enabled success. Catherine served God as a member of Olney Street Baptist Church. Her living faith reinforced and complimented her ability to empower her students.
Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to LUCAS MEMORIAL CHAPEL 9010 GARFIELD BLVD. in Garfield Hts.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2020