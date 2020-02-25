|
|
HOYE, CATHERINE L. (LYNCH)
95, of Edgewood, passed away Sunday, at the Steere House in Providence.
Mrs. Hoye was the first female editor at the Providence Journal and Evening Bulletin. She started her career after World War Two, working her way up from copy girl to Society Editor. She covered stories as varied as the wedding of John F. Kennedy to Jacqueline Bouvier in Newport, to interviewing stars including Doris Day and Judy Garland, and the war in Lebanon.
She met her husband Paul F. Hoye while working at the Journal. He was a reporter covering the state house in Providence and bureau chief at the paper's Wickford bureau until 1960.
After they married, both moved to Washington, DC for a temporary assignment at the Journal's Washington Bureau.
In 1960, the couple moved to New York, where Catherine became an editor for the Columbia Encyclopedia.
In 1961 the couple moved to Beirut, Lebanon where Catherine began freelancing for the Journal. In 1967, with her three children in tow - Catherine was featured on the front page of not only the Journal but newspapers across the country as they were the first Americans to arrive in Rome and then Boston when war broke out in Lebanon.
The couple soon returned to Lebanon, where she raised daughter Eileen and sons Patrick and Matthew until 1976. The civil war in Lebanon was well underway, when the family was again forced to evacuate permanently.
The Hoye family then moved to the Netherlands in 1976, where they remained until 1985.
Mrs. Hoye returned to Cranston after the passing of her husband, and kept the Journal on its toes editorially as she weighed in with letters to the editor correcting grammar and chastising editors for mistakes that she claimed wouldn't have been allowed in the paper's heyday.
Mrs. Hoye is survived by her daughter Eileen, 59, of Sausalito, California, son Patrick, 56, of Charlestown, and son Matthew of Washington, DC, and adopted son Barry, 66 of Quebec, Canada, and her two grandsons Caelin, 21, and Eamon, 17, of Silver Spring, Maryland. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Paul Church, One St. Paul; Place Edgewood on Thursday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to Perspectives which has been her son, Patrick's home for 30 years, and Catherine's fund will help support residents with disabilities who do not have the resources or have never had the chance to go on vacation Burial will be in Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston. www.trainorfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 25, 2020