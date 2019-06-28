Home

Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
80 Farnum Pike
Smithfield, RI
Catherine L. Pastille

Catherine L. Pastille Obituary
PASTILLE, CATHERINE L.
61, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Dr. Alfred G. and Louise R. (Cimaglio) Pastille; sister of Lisa A. Pastille and William A. Pastille.
Her funeral will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 9am from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44), Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Michael's Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation, Sunday 3-6pm. For complete Obituary and Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 28, 2019
