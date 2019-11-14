|
|
LaFazia, Catherine
Catherine LaFazia,83, passed away peacefully on Sunday November 10, 2019 at home in the arms of her family. Born in Warren, RI. Catherine was the daughter of the late Joseph and Genoveva(DiSpirito)Natal. Catherine enjoyed 61 years of marriage to her loving husband Dr. Joseph K. LaFazia. Catherine devoted her life to God, to her husband and to her children. She served as an intercessor - in constant prayer. In addition to Joseph, Catherine leaves behind 5 children; Aja Butler, Tim La Fazia, Jayne Halpin, Gina Bernier and Amy Kneath. Her memory lives on through her 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. In passing Catherine is reunited with her son Michael and her siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick Church, 244 Smith Street, Providence. Burial will follow at St. Alexander's Cemetery, Warren. Visiting hours will be held Friday November 15, 2019 from 4PM -7PM in Sansone Funeral Home, 192 Wood Street, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice, 1085 N. Main Street, Providence. For online condolences, shared memories, information and directions go to www.sansonefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 14, 2019