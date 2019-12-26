The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
8:45 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rocco's Church
Johnston, RI
View Map
Catherine M. "Kay" D'Acchioli Obituary
D'ACCHIOLI, CATHERINE "KAY" M.
89, of Johnston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born in Johnston, she was the daughter of the late Cosmo and Alfonsina (Piemonte) D'Acchioli.
Kay worked as a bookkeeper at Borden's Ice Cream and Dudley Hardware for many years before her retirement. She was very devoted to the church. She was a member and the spiritual director of the St. Rocco's Women's Guild as well as a church lector. She taught CCD classes for many years and volunteered annually at the St. Rocco's feast and festival. For more than 3 decades, Kay volunteered at St. Rocco School to "Share the love of the heart of Christ" with St. Rocco's young students.
Kay is survived by her beloved brother Cosmo D'Acchioli, and cherished nieces and nephews Elizabeth "Betty" D'Acchioli, Michael DiRaimo, Catherine Parente, Alice Ballou, Louis Mansolillo, Susan Hague, Joseph Mansolillo, Daniel Mansolillo, Joanne D'Acchioli, Deana McNulty, Melissa Dingley, Jennifer Guglielmo, as well as many loving great nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Andreana D'Acchioli, Anna D'Acchioli, Mafalda DiRaimo, Lena Mansolillo, and Domenico, Olindo, Ernest, Crescenzo, Joseph D'Acchioli.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, December 28th at 8:45 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Friday, December 27th 4 – 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Ave., Johnston, RI 02919 or to St. Rocco School, 931 Atwood Ave., Johnston, RI 02919.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 26, 2019
