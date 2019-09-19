|
|
MALLOY , CATHERINE M.
Catherine Malloy passed away peacefully and comfortably on the 15th of September, in the company of her mother, Vivian Malloy; brother, Steve Malloy; and other family. She had been suffering from cervical cancer and the treatments and ailments that accompany it, as well as the difficulty of accepting it all. While in the care of the amazing people of HopeHealth, at their wonderful hospice facilities, she was able to have loving exchanges with her sister, Barbara Malloy McDermott, nephews and their families, family friends, cousins, friends, mother's friends, sister-in-law Liz Meg Malloy, ever supportive Aunt Maddy and Uncle Steve, beloved Ruth Whiteside, and others.
Cathy had been living with her mother in Providence, spending time as an artist, creating paintings, sketches, and works of clay. A brilliant and inspiring part of her legacy will be her success managing mental illness. People with schizoaffective disorder will be able to use her example to know a realistic hope of a great life. In this way, Cathy contributes to a watershed moment in the advancement of health.
She was a sweet, strong, and fun presence for all who met her. Cathy's approach to the world was pure and reminded all of us of what is simply meaningful.
Arrangements entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, Warwick. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 19, 2019