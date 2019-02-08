|
|
Reddy (Murphy), Catherine M.
89, of 100 Smithfield Road, North Providence, died Wednesday, at Golden Crest Nursing Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis M. Reddy.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late James and Catherine (Boland) Murphy.
Catherine worked for the Department of Labor and Training for 20 years.
She leaves four sons, Brian G. Reddy (Patricia) Kevin G. Reddy, and Lt. Patrick G. Reddy, PPD (Joan), and Sean G. Reddy (Debra), a brother, James F. Murphy, she was the grandmother of Michael, Matthew, Julie, and Kristen. She was the mother of the late Francis and Michael Reddy.
Her funeral and visitation will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 8:15 am from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 179 Academy Avenue, Providence. Burial will follow in Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston. For directions, and online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019