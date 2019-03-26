|
Shannon, Dr. Catherine M.
Dr. Catherine M. Shannon, 72, of Providence and formerly of Barrington, died Friday, March 22, 2019 at Mass. General Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She leaves a son Michael A. Sligar, his wife Jane R. Duket, and their daughter Annabelle D. Sligar of Providence, R.I.; two brothers, Paul V. Shannon of Worcester and Dr. Michael T. Shannon and his wife Carolyn of Andover, Mass.; and four nephews.
Dr. Shannon was the daughter of Dr. Paul V. and Margaret V. (Sullivan) Shannon, and grew up in Worcester. She graduated from the College of New Rochelle in N.Y. , earned a Ph.D. in Anatomy from Tufts University, and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
In her accomplished academic career, Dr. Shannon taught at Case Western, Temple University, the University of Louisville, and Brown University. Dr. Shannon received her Medical Degree from the University of Louisville in 1984, followed by an internship and a residency in Radiology at St. Vincent Hospital, and a fellowship at the University of Massachusetts, all in Worcester.
Dr. Shannon was a radiologist in medical practice for more than 15 years in Rhode Island. She was affiliated with the Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket, South County Hospital in Wakefield, and Kent County Hospital in South Kingstown. In 2007, she moved to Albuquerque, N.M., where she worked six years with Radiology Associates of Albuquerque until her retirement in 2013.
There will be a calling hour, Saturday March 30, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial at St. John's Cemetery in Worcester will be private.
The family suggests donations in Dr. Shannon's memory to her son Michael's participation in the 2019 Pan-Mass Challenge to benefit cancer research and treatment at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Please visit profile.pmc.org/MS0687 to learn more.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 26, 2019