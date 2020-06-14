O'ROURKE, CATHERINE MARY (DICK)
73, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late John and Lorraine (Medeiros) Dick. For 51 years, she was the cherished wife of Craig L. O'Rourke.
A graduate of University of Rhode Island, Catherine earned her B.S. in Economics. Following graduation, she joined Jordan Marsh in Boston, continuing with their Warwick location for 27 years. She joined Thielsch Engineering in Cranston and served as Human Resource Manager for nearly 20 years before retiring in 2012 to care for her grandson.
Besides her beloved grandchildren, her favorite pastime was traveling, especially to Alaska, Hawaii, and the Caribbean. Catherine was a communicant of St. Elizabeth's Church in Hope Valley, RI, and was active in many church functions. She will be deeply missed by all whose lives she blessed.
Aside from her husband, her love lives on through her children: Cristine M. Schwartzberg and her husband Steven of Winchester, MA and Craig L. O'Rourke II and his wife Elizabeth of Rumford, RI; three grandchildren: Tiernan O'Rourke, Anna Schwartzberg, and Addison O'Rourke; brothers: John W. Dick of Coventry, RI and Robert J. Dickson of Warwick, RI and sister: Joan L. Pariseault of Warwick, RI.
Due to the current restrictions, a memorial service will be scheduled at St. Elizabeth Episcopal Church, Hope Valley, RI for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to: American Heart Association, 1 State Street Suite 200, Providence, RI 02908, https://www.heart.org. Condolences and memories may be left at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.