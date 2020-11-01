1/1
Catherine (Sullivan) McCormick
1925 - 2020
McCormick, Catherine (Sullivan)
Catherine (Kay) McCormick, beloved wife, mother and precious Grandma Kay passed away peacefully in Dallas on October 29, 2020, after a full 95 years of love and life. Born in Providence, Rhode Island, in 1925, Catherine was the youngest of three children born to Daniel and Catherine (Brennan) Sullivan. Catherine met her husband Jim at the seashore in Narragansett, Rhode Island, and married in 1952 before moving to Texas to start a family. Kay and Jim remained married for over 52 years until Jim's passing in 2005.
Kay's roles as a mother and touchstone for her large family was unsurpassed as Mom lived her life with style, grace, enthusiasm and the highest character.
Mom is survived by her large and loving family of six children: Robert (Cynthia), Eileen (Rob), Michael (Kimberly), Bernard (Andrea), Catherine (John) and Dan (Barbara): eighteen wonderful grandchildren and their respective spouses; and eleven great-grandchildren. Kay is also survived by her precious niece, Joan, her loving sister-in-law, Lillian, and many treasured friends that knew Kay well over the years.
A funeral mass was conducted at St. Rita Catholic Church in Dallas, Texas, Rev. Joshua Whitfield, Celebrant.
The family requests that any memorial contributions be directed to The James and Catherine McCormick Charitable Foundation at 2220 Pool Road, Ste. 100, Grapevine, TX 76051 or the charity of your choice. For online expressions of sympathy, visit www.sparkman-hillcrest.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Rosary
07:00 PM
Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home & Memorial Park
NOV
4
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home & Memorial Park
7405 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75225
2143635401
