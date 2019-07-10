|
McGOVERN, CATHERINE
85, of Seekonk, MA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Hugh and Anne, her sister Anne Marie Toole, and her beloved husband Eugene J. McGovern. Catherine was a graduate of Lesley College, Cambridge MA and taught in the Providence Public School system. She was the devoted mother of Kathryn (Kate), Margaret (Meg), John and Sara. She is also survived by her grandchildren Abigail, Edwin (Ted), Brendan and her daughter-in law, Cynthia. She will be fondly remembered by all for her warmth, humor and laughter.
Calling hours are respectfully omitted. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Tuesday, July 16, at 10 am at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Coyle Drive, Seekonk, MA. Burial will follow at St. Mount St. Mary Cemetery, 661 Prospect Street, Pawtucket, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence, 964 Main Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860. Arrangements are under the guidance of Manning Heffern Funeral Home, Pawtucket RI.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 10, 2019